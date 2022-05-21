Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim to $57.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.50.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ZNTL opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.72. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $93,928.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,935 shares of company stock worth $4,955,810. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,836,000 after purchasing an additional 248,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,240,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,520,000 after purchasing an additional 53,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,992,000 after acquiring an additional 734,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 985,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,704,000 after buying an additional 45,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.