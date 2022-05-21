ZENZO (ZNZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $216,998.98

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded up 56.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. ZENZO has a market cap of $216,998.98 and $2.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00099608 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000636 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019922 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017633 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.94 or 0.00310821 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

