ZEON Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One ZEON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $60.67 million and $201,945.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

