Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Trading Up 8.3%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.45 and last traded at $44.82. 113,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,737,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.

Z has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Arik Prawer sold 9,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $552,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,597. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Creative Planning raised its position in Zillow Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Zillow Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Zillow Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.