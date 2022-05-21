Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Trading Up 8.3%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.45 and last traded at $44.82. 113,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,737,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.
Z has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Creative Planning raised its position in Zillow Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Zillow Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Zillow Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (Z)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.