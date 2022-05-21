ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Carlyle Group Inc.

Carlyle Group Inc. decreased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,278,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,477,436 shares during the period. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for about 29.5% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Carlyle Group Inc. owned 11.30% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $2,842,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZI traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,688,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.52. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.35.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,479,039.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 681,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,543,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $29,387.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,599,729 shares of company stock worth $94,101,131 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

