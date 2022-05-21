Zoran Bogdanovic Buys 218 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,799 ($22.18) per share, with a total value of £3,921.82 ($4,834.59).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 2,159 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($19.49) per share, with a total value of £34,133.79 ($42,078.14).

On Wednesday, March 30th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 4,065 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,646 ($20.29), for a total transaction of £66,909.90 ($82,482.62).

On Thursday, March 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 231 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,715 ($21.14) per share, with a total value of £3,961.65 ($4,883.69).

On Thursday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 158 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,461 ($30.34) per share, with a total value of £3,888.38 ($4,793.37).

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 1,688.50 ($20.81) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 12-month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($17.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($34.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,629.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,134.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.71 ($0.74) per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCH. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.98) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.87) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

