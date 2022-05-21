Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,127,130 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of Zscaler worth $54,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Zscaler by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $136.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $257.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.14.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

