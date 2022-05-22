$0.01 EPS Expected for Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Regis’ earnings. Regis reported earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regis will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regis.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $64.75 million for the quarter. Regis had a negative return on equity of 165.45% and a negative net margin of 24.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:RGS traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.60. Regis has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regis in the 1st quarter worth $848,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 28,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regis by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 438,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regis by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 496,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regis by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

