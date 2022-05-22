$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.12. Q2 reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.08.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.52. 431,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Q2 has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $108.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,241.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,083 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,798,000 after acquiring an additional 623,364 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $43,587,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,489,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $40,470,000.

Q2 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.