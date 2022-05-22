-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPXGet Rating) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.06). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compass Therapeutics.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 30,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $76,497.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,817,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,896,805.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 64,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $115,813.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,690,178 shares in the company, valued at $26,295,418.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 224,170 shares of company stock valued at $400,552.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPX. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

Earnings History and Estimates for Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)

