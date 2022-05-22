$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.36. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $580.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TAC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

TAC opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -15.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TransAlta by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after buying an additional 812,221 shares in the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG boosted its position in TransAlta by 363.3% during the first quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 11,351,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901,600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in TransAlta by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,841,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in TransAlta by 48.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,664,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,883,000 after purchasing an additional 236,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

