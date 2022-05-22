-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIIGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSIIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.38 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

CSII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $636.58 million, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8,110.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

