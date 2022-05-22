-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Xeris Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xeris Biopharma.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.72 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 258.57% and a negative net margin of 217.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Xeris Biopharma stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,896 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. Xeris Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,508,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,289.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $71,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 476.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

