$0.29 EPS Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Twitter reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $4.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

In other news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $18,262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,100,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,829,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,764 shares of company stock worth $20,773,371 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 23,637,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,922,168. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94. Twitter has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 166.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twitter announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

