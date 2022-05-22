$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. City Office REIT posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 271.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.61. 261,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a market cap of $592.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

