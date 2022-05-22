$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

LBAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 77,431 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

