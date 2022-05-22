$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 185,637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 147.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 41,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth $616,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

