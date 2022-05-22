$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.86. Logitech International reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

LOGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.77. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $56.23 and a 12 month high of $140.17.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

