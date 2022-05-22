$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) to post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.02. Golden Entertainment posted earnings per share of $2.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $281.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.17.

Shares of GDEN opened at $42.50 on Thursday. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

In other Golden Entertainment news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $9,548,045.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $4,149,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 111.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $30,870,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,435.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 154,863 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

