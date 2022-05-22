-$1.04 EPS Expected for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.16). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.53) to ($2.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.05) to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axsome Therapeutics.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXSM. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Axsome Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.65. 839,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.47. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $74.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.