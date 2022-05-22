$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) will report $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $5.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEO. StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AEO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.32. 6,335,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,983,023. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.