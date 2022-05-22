$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Franchise Group posted sales of $862.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRG. B. Riley decreased their price target on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. Franchise Group has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $55.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,864,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,422,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,999,000. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 226.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 59.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

