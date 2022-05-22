$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

HWM stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $37.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,521 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,175,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $78,105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

