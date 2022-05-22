$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) to post sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $6.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54,243 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,742,000 after acquiring an additional 706,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRI traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.77. 397,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.80. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $123.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

