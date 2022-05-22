$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RFGet Rating) will announce sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $6.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $440,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Regions Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 105,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.15. 7,964,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,773,938. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

