$10.83 Billion in Sales Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) to post sales of $10.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.09 billion. Coca-Cola posted sales of $10.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $42.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.95 billion to $42.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $44.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.26 billion to $44.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HSBC lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $2,977,684.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 667,137 shares of company stock worth $42,579,677. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $60.98. 29,126,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,194,708. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

