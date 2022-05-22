10,073 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BorgWarner by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 41.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 226,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 66,728 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in BorgWarner by 12.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 16.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,661,000 after purchasing an additional 101,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $38.15 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

BorgWarner Company Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.