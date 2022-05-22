$104.88 Million in Sales Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) will report sales of $104.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.65 million and the highest is $122.00 million. Amarin reported sales of $154.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $433.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $345.58 million to $510.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $438.24 million, with estimates ranging from $350.41 million to $546.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink downgraded Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 977.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 2,039,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,376,649. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. Amarin has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.09 million, a P/E ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 2.08.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

