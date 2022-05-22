106,800 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Acquired by Options Solutions LLC

Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,927,000. Cboe Global Markets comprises about 12.7% of Options Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Options Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of Cboe Global Markets as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after buying an additional 1,229,437 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $106.94. The company had a trading volume of 626,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,642. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.