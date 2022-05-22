109 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Greycroft LP

Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 109 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Twilio comprises about 0.0% of Greycroft LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Twilio by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.96.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $103.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,152,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,328. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.25 and a 200 day moving average of $196.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $412.68.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,583. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

