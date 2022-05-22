$111.50 Million in Sales Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) will announce $111.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.80 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $109.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year sales of $567.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $570.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $592.55 million, with estimates ranging from $589.00 million to $595.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vera Bradley by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 622,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 27,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 109.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,784. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $194.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

