11,604 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Shares of SPHQ opened at $44.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.