$125.09 Million in Sales Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) to post sales of $125.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.53 million. Brandywine Realty Trust reported sales of $120.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $511.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $511.10 million to $511.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $537.99 million, with estimates ranging from $537.75 million to $538.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

BDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of BDN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.68. 1,578,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,981. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,085.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 68,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

