$135.00 Million in Sales Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $135.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.80 million to $139.10 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $120.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $552.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $541.19 million to $565.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $613.20 million, with estimates ranging from $596.01 million to $636.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 75.94% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TVTY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TVTY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.22. 471,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,991. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

