1,386 Shares in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $270.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.32 and a 200 day moving average of $282.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $308.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Everest Re Group Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.