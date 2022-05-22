13D Management LLC Buys 130,207 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

13D Management LLC raised its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,207 shares during the period. Aramark accounts for approximately 4.5% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 13D Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Aramark worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,044,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,563,000 after acquiring an additional 84,972 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,590,000 after purchasing an additional 55,026 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $3,177,000.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $32.27. 953,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $39.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

