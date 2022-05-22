13D Management LLC Has $10.23 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

13D Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,116 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health comprises approximately 3.9% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,604,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,838,000 after purchasing an additional 191,387 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 291.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 230,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,783,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,989,000 after purchasing an additional 78,432 shares during the period.

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,622,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,910.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

