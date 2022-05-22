13D Management LLC Has $6.95 Million Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

13D Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,318 shares during the period. Pearson comprises 2.7% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,485,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 795.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 903,743 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 76.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 188,700 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,190,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Pearson by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 103,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.58. 575,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,841. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pearson from GBX 703 ($8.67) to GBX 740 ($9.12) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.50.

Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.