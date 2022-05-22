13D Management LLC Has $7.49 Million Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

13D Management LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 1,455.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,697 shares during the quarter. Insight Enterprises accounts for about 2.9% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. 13D Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Insight Enterprises worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after buying an additional 481,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,772,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,362,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,527.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 325,185 shares of company stock valued at $32,326,491. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.81. 281,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.28 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.77.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

