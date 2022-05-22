13D Management LLC Reduces Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

13D Management LLC lowered its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the quarter. eHealth makes up about 1.1% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. 13D Management LLC owned about 0.42% of eHealth worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 205.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 178.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EHTH traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.03. 415,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,112. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47. The company has a market cap of $269.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $105.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EHTH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

In related news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

