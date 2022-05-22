13D Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

13D Management LLC reduced its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,152 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide comprises 3.1% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 13D Management LLC owned about 0.20% of ACI Worldwide worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,518,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,488 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,681,000 after purchasing an additional 884,066 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,270,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,499,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,619,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,281 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,162,000 after purchasing an additional 43,493 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $40.31.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $323.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.86 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACIW shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

About ACI Worldwide (Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.