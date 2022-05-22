13D Management LLC Sells 18,625 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

13D Management LLC reduced its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,625 shares during the quarter. Trinity Industries comprises 3.5% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,551 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.32.

Shares of NYSE:TRN traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.95. 655,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.83%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

