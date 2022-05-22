13D Management LLC Sells 5,624 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

13D Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the period. Arconic comprises about 1.2% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $9,269,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $9,132,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 469,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 179,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 12.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,860,000 after purchasing an additional 176,971 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARNC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 860,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,903. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.98. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

