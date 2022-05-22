13D Management LLC Trims Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

13D Management LLC reduced its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,272 shares during the period. Evolent Health makes up 5.1% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 13D Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Evolent Health worth $13,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 444.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 839.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 719,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,711. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.45 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVH. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $52,361.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

