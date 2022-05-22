1,603 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 41,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $274.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,535. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $263.20 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.36.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.88.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

