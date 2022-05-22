$161.80 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) to report $161.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.00 million and the highest is $165.60 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $158.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $647.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $638.00 million to $657.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $706.85 million, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $725.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $149.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

FFBC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 325,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,916. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $70,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,423.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vince Berta bought 2,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $41,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,099.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,607,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,094,000 after buying an additional 1,064,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $24,443,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,725,000 after buying an additional 549,759 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,048,000 after buying an additional 218,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,761,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,805,000 after buying an additional 152,105 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

