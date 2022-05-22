16,397 Shares in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 60.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHO. Barclays cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

