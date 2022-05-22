$18.87 Million in Sales Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) will post sales of $18.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the lowest is $16.07 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $17.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year sales of $78.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $81.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $98.82 million, with estimates ranging from $97.95 million to $99.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.25% and a negative return on equity of 81.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CDXC. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ChromaDex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 25,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 1,004.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 382,413 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ChromaDex by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 240,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ChromaDex by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDXC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,033. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.79.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

