1,822 Shares in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA THD opened at $73.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.40. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52-week low of $70.59 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

