19,548 Shares in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Marten Transport stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $287.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $174,767.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179 over the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marten Transport Profile (Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.